CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville City Council member and longtime employee of the Clark County Sheriff's Office has announced his bid to run for sheriff in 2022.
Scottie Maples, Republican councilman representing Jeffersonville's district 4, and colonel with the sheriff's office, announced the decision early Monday, of his intention to run following current Sheriff Jamey Noel, who is on his second term.
"I have given my entire adult life to serving with the Clark County Sheriff's office," Maples said in a news release. "I plan to take my experience working in the jail, as a patrolman, as a detective and in the administration and put that to work for the residents of Clark County serving as their next sheriff."
