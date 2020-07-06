JEFFERSONVILLE — Another step toward equipping Jeffersonville police officers with body cameras was taken Monday night.
The Jeffersonville City Council unanimously approved on first and second readings an appropriation for the first payment toward the purchase of 75 body cameras for the Jeffersonville Police Department.
A contract for the cameras was approved by the Jeffersonville Board of Public Works and Safety last month. There will be a public hearing during the next council meeting before the final vote on the $167,300 payment, which will be footed through Cumulative Capital Development funds. The total purchase will be about $552,000 over the five-year contract.
“It is very clear that you as a body recognize the commitment and we are here hand-in-hand together to support the citizens of Jeffersonville,” said Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh to council members after the vote.
Discussion was limited on the agenda item, as the council had received a briefing on the pending request last month. Additionally, council members met individually with Kavanaugh to discuss equipping officers with body cameras, which has been a popular topic in recent weeks with protests over police brutality occurring nationwide.
Councilman Scottie Maples said he met with local police union officials about body cameras and the city’s plan.
“They advised me there was no concern,” Maples said.
There was some initial worry from the union over privacy concerns, Maples said.
“They felt confident that could work out with policy with the administration,” he said.
In early May, before civil unrest became widespread, the JPD conducted a 10-camera pilot program.
The department had also considered using body cameras in the past, but there were financial worries due to storage requirements as mandated by state law.
In a news release issued last month, city officials said the goal is to implement the body camera program by the end of the summer.
Uniformed patrol officers will be required under the program to wear body cameras and to have them turned on. According to the city, the cameras also will turn on automatically when an officer’s weapon is unholstered.
“Our police department is already leading by example with 21st Century policing practices,” Mayor Mike Moore said in the news release. “This program will be part of the daily routine for our department as a way to boost accountability among our officers when interacting with the public.”
If the funding is approved on final reading, Jeffersonville will join the Clarksville Police Department in supplying officers with body cameras. The New Albany Police Department does not use cameras.
The next Jeffersonville council meeting is slated for 7 p.m. on July 20. The council continued to meet virtually Monday after Gov. Eric Holcomb delayed moving Indiana forward to the next phase of his reopening plan.
