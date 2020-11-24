JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP will conduct elections for local chapter officers during the NAACP Indiana State Virtual Conference on Dec. 11, 12, and 13.
The local chapter elections, which usually are in November, were postponed out of pandemic safety concerns.
Any Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP member in good standing desiring to be considered for the office of president, vice president , secretary, or treasurer, or any member in good standing desiring to serve on the executive committee should contact Antia Fields, president, Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP, 502.751.2554 or antiaronald7@gmail.com. For more information about the NAACP, its work and mission contact Antia Fields.
