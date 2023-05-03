LOUISVILLE — Copious amounts of work go into setting the stage for Kentucky Derby events and a Jeffersonville production company works around the clock each year to make sure they shine.
Sounds Unlimited Productions is producing the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday night and Wednesday night’s Jocktails event, along with other private Derby celebrations.
Company owner Brent Rogers said it’s an honor to help with these events, especially because they support charitable causes.
“This is a party,” Rogers said. “While it’s fun for people to check it off their bucket list, it’s for a tremendous cause. They’re doing a lot of good and raising a lot of money (for diabetes research).”
Each year the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve gala raises money for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.
Last year’s gala raised $1.2 million and overall the event has raised $17 million.
When people get to the event they’ll hit the red carpet, take the path up to the home’s large porch and enter into the party area.
Sounds Unlimited will make sure there’s colorful lighting, smoke bursts and all the fixings for a grand entrance and event experience for guests.
“We have produced this event for 15-plus years along with several other local vendors,” Rogers said. “It takes a team to put this entire thing together. There’s about six to seven local companies that come together for everything from the tenting to the decor, to the food or the bar. All those things. It’s great to be involved.”
The planning for the party starts in November the year before and preparation is already underway this week at the mansion in Louisville’s Bonnycastle neighborhood.
It’s a large amount of work and it’s worth it.
”We handle a lot of the production in conjunction with the tent guys and flooring team,” Rogers said. “So we handle production, lighting, audio and video.”
Rogers also serves as the emcee of the event.
He has a lot of gratitude for the members of his team who make sure the party gets underway.
”The dance floor is just packed with people, as the celebrities come up I’ll have my team come back and they’ll get Travis Tritt or Boyz II Men and they’ll bring them up through the crowd,” he said. “That’s the coolest part about this event is these folks literally get to mingle with these celebrities. They’ll get up on the stage and perform and hang out.”
Jocktails, a celebrity and charity bartending event planned for Wednesday at Louisville’s Icehouse venue is another one of Sounds Unlimited Productions during Derby Week.
Derby horse jockeys will be slinging drinks at the event to raise money for disabled jockeys.
On Tuesday morning Brandie Bush, Sounds Unlimited Productions live event production coordinator, is setting up the event along with her co-workers.
”I do any and all things pertaining to events,” she said. “So I am part of a great team that assists in all things, whether it’s audio and video, lighting, venue procurement and on and on.”
Like Rogers, Bush said she is very proud of the team at the production company who helps get these events taken care of.
It’s the best feeling once the event starts and goes off without a hitch, Bush said.
”It’s perfection, that’s what we live for in the event world,” Bush said. “Knowing we have a great event with clients. It’s a great payoff to see it come together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.