JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is considering potential uses for the former Vintage Fire Museum building.
In 2021, the Vintage Fire Museum moved from its previous location at 723 Spring St. in downtown Jeffersonville to its current space just across the street at 706 Spring St.
The city owns the former museum building, and in 2020, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted to end its lease agreement with the museum.
However, the building has remained vacant for the past couple of years. No decisions have been reached on the property's future, but city officials are considering bringing glass-blowing artists into the space.
Jeffersonville Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz said that for the past nine months, he has been in communication with Brent Cole, a professor at Ball State University's Marilyn K. Glick Center for Glass. They have discussed the possibility of bringing a glass-blowing studio to the Jeffersonville building.
"We're just getting information from him on if this would be a good fit for a glassblowing studio, so he's helped out with letting me know what type of equipment we would need plus a layout," Waiz said.
He notes that the City of Jeffersonville has a new public art administrator, Heather Rapp, and he would like to seek her feedback before proceeding with a project. The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission would need to approve any project in the building before it could move forward.
Waiz said a glass-blowing studio would offer an interactive experience in the NoCo Arts & Cultural District.
"It would just be another addition to our downtown where people can walk to and go check things out," he said. "The more activities we can put downtown, the better off we are. It would be an interactive studio where people could go and make ornaments or [attend] whatever class they would want to take."
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who also serves on the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, said he wants the building to fit in with the surrounding NoCo Arts & Cultural District.
Moore said he likes the idea of bringing glass-blowing arts into the space, but also believes it could be suited for a restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating.
He said a restaurant owner reached out to him with interest in the building, but that request has been placed on a "back burner" until the city determines whether to pursue the glass-blowing studio project.
"I think there are multiple different uses for the former museum, and I just want to make sure we get the right fit," he said.
Scott Hawkins, president of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, said the former museum building would serve as an "anchor" for the NoCo Arts & Cultural District.
"Our arts district is really thriving," he said. "Everybody's really happy with The Depot, and pieces are falling into place, so we need something really special in that spot. That's why I think it's been vacant for longer than it probably could have been...it's because we're waiting for something more special."
Hawkins said the city is "creeping toward a finish line" with the building. He likes the idea of a glass-blowing studio in the space.
"I think that would just be a fun event for the whole community...I think that would be something good we'd be happy with there," he said.
