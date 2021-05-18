JEFFERSONVILLE — The pandemic forced local governments to electronic meetings, and while the country is returning to normal, the capability to conduct business remotely will continue to be an option for the Jeffersonville City Council.
The council approved Monday an electronic meetings resolution that mirrors a state statute.
“This is part of the new law. This is similar to what the redevelopment commission has had at its disposal for some time,” said City Attorney Les Merkley.
Under the policy, at least five of the nine council members must be present in-person. If council members are participating through the city's videoconferencing platform, votes will have to be taken by roll call.
Additionally, council members may not attend more than half of the meetings in a year remotely unless their in-person absence is due to military service, illness, death of a relative or an emergency.
The state statute also restricts council members from voting remotely to take final action on adopting a budget, reducing personnel, initiating a referendum, establishing or increasing a fee or penalty, authorizing eminent domain or establishing, raising or renewing a tax.
The statute designates the council president as being responsible for the implementation and management of the policy.
The council continues to meet virtually as permitted through Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency order, which is to expire at the end of the month. The governor extended the order in late April, and Merkley said there's no indication as to whether Holcomb will again prolong the declaration.
“We could be back in June for live meetings, or he could extend it longer. I'm not sure,” Merkley said.
Some smaller entities, such as the three-person Clark County Commissioners and Floyd County Commissioners, resumed in-person meetings several months ago. The New Albany City Council, like Jeffersonville, continues to meet virtually.
Merkley said he will encourage the other Jeffersonville boards and commissions to adopt a similar policy to allow for members to participate remotely.
