JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville City Council allocated the last of their American Rescue Plans (ARP) to go towards the North Wastewater Treatment Plant at their meeting on Monday.
The original intent with the ARP funds was to give the project $10 million total over the course of two years as the city received all of the federal money in phases.
The first and second phases were both supposed to be for about $5 million each. Now, the $36 million expansion project will see an additional $800,000 from the federal rescue plan.
Mayor Mike Moore said that when the city initially received the ARP funds, the city controller, Heather Metcalf, set aside some of the money in case any tax ramifications arose.
Now that the safety net is no longer needed, the $800,000 is now free to go back into the ARP fund.
City Attorney Les Merkley told the council on Monday that they are looking to receive up to $15 million to go towards the expansion project from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. However, the state requested that as a part of the application the city have full commitment from the council to use all remaining ARP funds for the project.
The council voted unanimously to allocate the remaining ARP funds towards the project, as well as for the ARP funds to be used for construction.
Merkley noted that the original plan that said how the ARP funds would be spent only included design costs for the expansion project. A resolution was approved for it to now also be used to cover construction costs.
In addition to the near $11 million in ARP funds, the expansion project will be funded with $5 million from READI funds and $12 million from River Ridge Development Authority.
The project will double the plant’s capacity to accommodate more business and industries settling down in Jeffersonville.
At the Monday council meeting, they also approved the funding for the hybrid plan to update the comprehensive plan. The project will be about $75,000, and the department was asking for the city to commit $60,000.
Planning and Zoning Director Chad Reischl said that the remaining $15,000 will come from the department’s budget.
