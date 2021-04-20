JEFFERSONVILLE — It wasn’t what Mayor Mike Moore and the Jeffersonville Sewer Board requested, but an ordinance to raise wastewater rates for customers outside of city limits and to increase some capacity fees was approved Monday.
The 14.7% rate increase for about 990 customers outside of the city hasn’t been a point of contention since the issue was first considered by the Jeffersonville City Council in February. But the original proposal to raise capacity fees on new developments inside and outside of the city resulted in the council initially voting down the ordinance.
The sewer board asked the council to raise capacity tap-in fees from $3,300 to $4,900 per economic dwelling unit, which would equate to one house for a residential development, inside of the city. For developments occurring outside city limits, the request was to hike the fees from $3,300 to $5,600.
The rate and fee increases were tabbed as a means to help foot the expansion of the River Ridge Commerce Center wastewater treatment facility, however council members pointed out Monday that no option that had been presented would fully fund that project.
The ordinance the body OKd by a 6-3 count leaves the Jeffersonville capacity fees at $3,300, while increasing out-of-city tap-ins by 15%, which amounts to about $3,795. Based on estimates of 500 new economic dwelling units annually, the new fees and rates ordinance is expected to garner about $8.46 million over the next five years.
The plant expansion is estimated to cost at least $27 million, which left council members questioning how the rest of the funding needed can be obtained.
Councilmen Joe Paris, Scott Hawkins and Ron Ellis voted against the amended ordinance. He said it effectively kicks the can down the road in terms of funding the expansion, as he said limiting future development at River Ridge due to lack of sewer capacity isn’t a viable option.
“Things are going so well at River Ridge, I think it would be partly our responsibility if this gets shut down for not moving this project forward,” he said.
The plant expansion is expected to take about three years to complete, and sewer officials said the facility only has about 10% capacity remaining before issues arise.
Had the council approved the highest option presented, it would have still only provided about $12 million toward the expansion costs.
Council President Matt Owen said the city can explore other options for footing the expansion. City officials intimated that discussions have occurred in terms of other funding sources, though they declined to discuss them during Monday’s virtual meeting.
Owen and other council members stressed that one option that’s off the table is raising wastewater rates for Jeffersonville customers.
“The rates are high enough,” Owen said. “Too high, actually.”
Owen did mention the possibility of using federal relief money and potentially Economic Development Income Tax funds to offset some of the facility costs or to help with other sewer projects.
According to sewer officials, capacity fees were last increased in 2009. Councilman Scottie Maples opposed the initial amount of the hikes because he said it was too much to ask developers to pay after not adjusting the tap-ins for several years.
“To raise those by 50% because of irresponsible government is a little far-reaching, in my opinion,” he said.
