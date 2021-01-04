JEFFERSONVILLE — Though they were advised not to discuss reasons for their decisions during a public meeting, one Jeffersonville City Council member said Monday he didn't have any justification for voting to remove the chair of the urban enterprise zone association.
The issue was revisited after council members voted 6-2 last month to remove Peggy Hardaway from the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone board. Councilman Dustin White made the motion to remove Hardaway, offering himself as her replacement on the association's board.
White didn't provide reasoning for the move and has declined to comment about the vote.
Councilmen Ron Ellis and Joe Paris voted against removing Hardaway. Councilman Scott Hawkins wasn't present for the vote, though he said Monday he would not have supported removing her from the board.
Ellis attempted to have Hardaway reinstalled on the board Monday, but his motions ultimately died after Council Attorney Larry Wilder advised that the ball was no longer in the members' court.
Since the council voted to replace Hardaway either she or the UEZ association board would need to pursue action to have that decision reversed, Wilder said.
Wilder polled each council member following the Dec. 21 vote, asking them if they believed there was or was not just cause to remove Hardaway.
Further, if the council wants to replace White a majority of members would have to state their belief there's just cause for removing him, Wilder said.
“I don't believe you can remove someone that you've now appointed without cause,” Wilder said.
None of the council members who voted to remove Hardaway provided any reasons publicly for their votes other than to acknowledge they believed there was cause to do so. Wilder requested that since the issue could result in litigation, the council members refrain from discussing possible reasons during a public meeting.
But toward the end of the discussion, Councilman Donnie Croft said he had been contacted by people asking why Hardaway had been removed, to which he added “that's something I couldn't answer.”
“I don't know anything that [Hardaway] did wrong and it kind of just got over my head a little bit when it happened,” said Croft, who was one of the six council members who voted to replace Hardaway.
“I don't know what she did or if she did anything.”
Ellis made several statements reinforcing his disagreement with Hardaway's removal. He suggested her name had been slandered and that other UEZ board members were upset with the vote.
“I think there should have been a reason given or a reason given now as to why this lady's integrity has been stepped upon and why she was slandered,” Ellis said.
Paris also offered his support for Hardaway.
“I didn't hear one bad thing about Mrs. Hardaway and the job she was doing,” Paris said. “I felt like it was unfair that she was removed off the board.”
Following Wilder's input, a motion made by Ellis to remove White from the UEZ board and replace him with Hardaway died for a lack of a second.
Near the onset of Monday's meeting — the first of the new year — council members voted for a president and vice president of the body for 2021.
Matt Owen, president, and Scottie Maples, vice president, were again tabbed for the positions. No other nominations were presented. Maples was elected unanimously. Owen was approved with an 8-1 vote, with Ellis voting against his selection for council president.
