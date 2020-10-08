JEFFERSONVILLE — The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus had an almost immediate impact on many Americans, but the effects of financial setbacks often aren’t felt in the public sector for months or even years.
With a concern that the city’s local option income tax, or LOIT, could be as much as $430,000 in the hole by next year’s budget season, the Jeffersonville City Council amended the 2021 financial plan Thursday hoping to soften the blow.
“The anticipation is in 2022, income taxes could take a nasty hit, a delayed hit from the economic shutdown of 2020,” Jeffersonville Council President Matt Owen said.
“If we see that, that $400,000 could grow to $800,000 over time.”
LOIT is used to pay toward public safety costs and is budgeted to foot about $3.57 million in expenses between police and fire in 2021. The council took multiple actions Thursday toward moving costs out of the LOIT budget and cutting expenses such as office supplies and contractual services in some departments.
Councilman Dustin White formed a proposal that was largely agreed upon by council members. It included shifting an $88,000 installment due next summer for police body cameras out of LOIT.
The only disagreement was how that payment would be made. White had proposed splitting the bill between general fund and economic development income tax revenue. The council voted that amendment down by a 6-3 vote and, instead, elected to use cumulative capital improvement funds for the payment. Cumulative capital improvement funds are collected through cigarette taxes and can also be used on technology.
Jeffersonville Fire Chief Shawn Grant had also submitted a list of cuts out of LOIT and other funds, and the council approved reducing fire expenses by about $85,000 for 2021.
Owen emphasized those cuts are intended for one year.
Grant “really doesn’t think they can go without that money long-term, but while we have to buckle down, he sent over what he could live with,” Owen said.
After the adjustments the city’s 2021 budget stands at a little more than $54 million in total expenses. The general fund budget is about $34.4 million.
Councilman Steve Webb said moving expenses out of LOIT into other areas could “haunt” the city in future years, but, he added, there’s no way of knowing what the future will hold.
“It’s a tough situation,” Webb said. “It could come out worse next year. It could be better.”
