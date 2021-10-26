JEFFERSONVILLE — Scott Hawkins — a Jeffersonville City Councilman and a high school teacher — announced Tuesday he will run for the the Indiana District 71 House seat.
Hawkins will seek the Republican nomination and would likely face incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming if he wins the primary. Fleming didn't face an opponent in last year's election.
“I am running for State Representative because the people of Southern Indiana need someone that will fight for them in Indianapolis,” Hawkins said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. “We deserve a representative that understands struggle, hard work, and has a track record of getting things done while standing strong on their core values. I look forward to being that Representative.”
According to biographical information included in the announcement, Hawkins was raised by a single mother in Clarksville and Jeffersonville. He began his teaching career at Clarksville High School and has been teaching U.S. government and history at Jeffersonville High School for the past 26 years.
Hawkins is serving his second term as an at-large councilman. He's also the president of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission.
“My time on Jeffersonville City Council and the Economic Redevelopment Commission has been a rewarding one for me and a prosperous one for Jeffersonville. During my tenure on council, we have: added 15 policemen and six firemen, created Chapel Lake Park and Shirley’s Arbor, saw the growth of the Arts and Cultural District, widened 10th Street and Allison Lane, and began 'Jeffersonville’s Promise'- a program that allows for any JHS student to attend Ivy Tech for no charge,” Hawkins said in the news release.
“Businesses have thrived, creating thousands of new jobs for Southern Indiana. Jeffersonville was named the most fiscally sound city in Indiana and also the best place to raise a middle class family. All this without raising taxes and developing a healthy rainy day fund.”
District 71 covers most of Jeffersonville and Clarksville and one precinct in New Albany. With Republicans holding supermajorities in the House and Senate, Hawkins said Fleming holds little influence over decisions that affect Southern Indiana.
“This is still a 50-50 district after the 2021 redistricting. I believe the dissatisfaction with what is going on in Washington and my unique perspective of a regular guy who grew up in a Clarksville trailer park with a single mom and then became a teacher, business owner and councilman in Jeffersonville will help us make an argument for change in District 71.”
Hawkins kick-off event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday at the Howard Steamboat Museum Carriage House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.