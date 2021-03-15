JEFFERSONVILLE — A meeting between the Jeffersonville City Council and sewer board was called Monday as the sides are trying to iron out an agreement that could help fund millions of dollars in wastewater projects.
It’s been the only significant divide between the council and Mayor Mike Moore’s administration in recent months, but at least a portion of what the utility has requested was approved in amended form. However, the revised ordinance created more questions, which led to the decision to conduct a joint meeting later this month.
Official action began in early February after the sewer board approved the initial rates and capacity fee adjustments, asking the city council for its blessing. Utility officials including Moore, who is the president of the sewer board, said the adjustments are needed to fund long-term capacity improvements for the wastewater system.
But the council voted down the ordinance on Feb. 17 with multiple members stating that the increases were too high. The sewer board adjusted the proposal by phasing the capacity fee increases in over a two-year period, but the new ordinance was amended Monday night ahead of the council vote.
Council President Matt Owen said he emailed the other council members a copy of the amendments late Sunday night. Those changes weren’t read into the record, but Owen did explain some of the major amendments.
The initial version called for all tap-in fees to increase from $3,300 to $4,900 per economic dwelling unit inside the city. Those capacity fees would have risen to $5,600 for developments outside of city limits under the original ordinance.
The amended measure would reduce the increases to 50% on all commercial tap-in fees, and 25% on residential capacity fees outside of Jeffersonville, staggering the hikes over a two-year period. Additionally, the council amended the ordinance to remove any tap-in fee increases for residential tap-ins within the city, and lowered the inspection costs from $200 to $100.
Moore said Friday he agreed with removing the residential fee increases within Jeffersonville, but a CPA representing the firm that oversees the city’s financing for its massive ongoing sewer project said the latest version will create additional issues.
In Indiana, there’s a 15% maximum surcharge that can be assessed for outside of the city customers without the approval of the state’s regulatory commission, said Doug Baldessari, a partner with Baker Tilly.
“It’s our understanding that applies to capacity fees also,” Baldessari said.
The 14.7% rate increase for outside city users, which is about 990 customers, remained in the ordinance and wouldn’t be affected by the surcharge rule.
But, Baldessari said, the second increase on tap-ins, which would come in 2022, would create more than a 15% surcharge since Jeffersonville capacity fees wouldn’t be adjusted.
“It’s the city’s prerogative, but it’s very time consuming and expensive to go through the regulatory commission,” Baldessari said.
The city is attempting to have a federal consent decree removed, and its Jeff Digs project is its answer to lifting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oversight. Baldessari said the proposed sewer ordinance does tie into the funding for the improvements.
In addition to the pipe replacement project that is ongoing downtown, Moore said the treatment plant in River Ridge Commerce Center is nearing capacity and needs to be upgraded.
With the understanding that the ordinance could change by the final reading, the council voted 7-1 to approve the amended version on first ballot Monday. Councilman Scottie Maples voted against the ordinance. Councilman Dusty Croft was absent.
Prior to the vote, a discussion was held about how to get both sides on the same page. Former Jeffersonville Mayor Dale Orem, who is one of the sewer board’s three members, proposed a joint meeting between the council and utility.
He said it’s important to get everyone on the same page “whether it’s resident, non-resident, commercial, industrial, so that we can all understand what the sewer board is attempting to do to make the Jeffersonville Sewer Department the best we can possibly be to meet the future endeavors of this community.”
“Rather than throw darts at a wall, why don’t we discuss the facts and why we’re here,” Orem said.
Due to the city still being under a consent decree, some officials suggested the meeting could be held in an executive session under the umbrella of pending litigation, but Owen said it should be held in public.
He said after previous meetings with the sewer board, the ordinance that was presented by the utility wasn’t what most council members believed was to be presented.
Owen didn’t specify the individual during the virtual meeting, but he said one person “made comments that I don’t think were called for” related to the council.
After the council rejected the ordinance on initial reading, Moore said council members could be faced with having to raise rates on Jeffersonville residents. Owen and other council members have emphasized they will not increase sewer fees on city customers.
The joint sewer and council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 29, and can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.
