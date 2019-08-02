Jeffersonville couple provides ministry through community partnerships

JEFFERSONVILLE — Partnership is one of the first words that comes to mind when Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill and Rev. Donald "Don" Hill talk about their roles in the community.
The married couple serve as co-pastors at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville, and together, they have worked with local organizations and community leaders to make a difference in Southern Indiana. They present prayer vigils in tough times, and they support local nonprofits through their ministries.
They also have played an integral role in starting conversations on drug addiction and recovery through working with Clark County CARES, which presents monthly meetings at the church. Nancy, who is the church's rector, is an organizer and facilitator for the grassroots organization.
The Hills know they couldn't do any of this alone, and since they became pastors at the downtown Jeffersonville church, they've made collaboration a top priority. Having worked together for about 35 years, their ministry extends far beyond the doors of the church.
Their ministry is less about the institution of the church and more about living as followers of Jesus, according to Don. At their small parish, the core values are "community, acceptance and cooperation."
"I have been told by people in parishes that one of the things that they appreciate is that it’s a partnership," he said. "It sort of becomes a model that we need to be in partnership with others to live out the values that we have."
A SHARED MISSION
Nancy and Don have spent most of their working life together. They both grew up in Buffalo, New York, and for about five years before they married, they worked there together in parish ministry, Don as a pastor and Nancy a church musician. They decided to marry not long after she left New York to attend graduate school in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
For a time, they worked separately in different churches, but they became "just plain tired of that," and they "cooked up" a scheme to share the same position, Nancy said. That's when they ended up at St. Paul's in Jeffersonville.
"We asked God to prepare a place for us where we could be life-giving, and it would be life-giving for us," she said. "We wanted an NPR station, a farmers market and an airport nearby. That's how we ended up here."
"Plus, this archdiocese and this parish were open to this novel idea of [a team ministry]," Don added.
The couple started at St. Paul's in 2011. Given the size of the church, the Hills decided that pursuing major projects would be too much for their small parish, and they began partnerships with local nonprofits. They started by introducing "St. Paul's Presents," an annual benefit concert series that supports community service organizations.
Throughout the years, the co-pastors have also collaborated with a group of downtown Jeffersonville pastors in a variety of ways, including combined church services and a pre-election vigil that started in 2016. If there is a murder in the city, the team of local church leaders will meet for small prayer services so that no life is forgotten, Nancy said.
In spring of 2015, Nancy was asked to facilitate a meeting on the local drug epidemic, and Clark County CARES (Community Addiction Resources, Education & Support) was born. At the time, Scott County was in the midst of a severe HIV outbreak and drug epidemic.
Clark County CARES began with storytelling, Nancy said, and it remains an essential part of the organization's mission to address addiction in the area. As facilitator, her role is to listen and encourage various community members to share their parts of the story, including first responders, health providers, jail staff, decision makers and those who have been directly affected by addiction.
"Ministry flows out of stories," she said. "It really does — stories where there's a need, or where something happened and a response is called for," she said. "And a number of people came, and they each held a piece of that story. What I mean by that is that there were individuals whose family members had overdosed and died, whose family members were in jail, whose family members were struggling with recovery, whose family members were deep into addiction."
As the organization advocates for recovery support, Nancy's main wish is that addiction would be understood as a brain disease instead of a moral failing. Don shares this goal, saying addiction is not something "we're going to arrest our way out of" or that will simply fade away in a few years.
"There will always be a new drug," Nancy said. "There will always be individuals who have trauma in their lives who reach in unhealthy ways for relief of that pain."
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, who is a member of Clark County CARES, said the couple offers kindness and grace, and supports the community in times of crisis. As the facilitator for the group, Nancy is often the first to volunteer to spread Clark County CARES' message, he said.
They embody the philosophy that the "church knows no walls," he said.
"They've been very intimately involved in the opioid crisis, homeless issues and any issue in the community that involves basic humanity and kindness to others," Yazel said. "It's hard to find a [service] organization in the community they haven't offered their expertise or assistance to. They're just wonderful."
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
The couple has also introduced a ministry called "St. Paul's OUTSIDE the Walls," which takes place about every month to provide the community with "small things that really make a difference," she said. Through the program, the church has made greeting cards for residents at a local nursing home, offered Christmas stockings and Easter baskets for the Clark County Youth Shelter, and provided meals for work crews doing home repairs for the elderly and disabled.
They have also served the community by holding prayer vigils in times of crisis, including following the May 19 home explosion in the Capitol Hills neighborhood in Jeffersonville.
In addition to hosting Clark County CARES meetings, St. Paul's has also allowed service organizations such as the Clark County Health Department, Habitat for Humanity and Centerstone to use its facilities. The church collects food for the Center for Lay Ministries, and it provides meeting space for 12-step groups to help people with addiction.
"These are ways that we as a small congregation can help the ministry of other organizations that are doing things that we can’t otherwise do, but we can support their work," Don said.
Nancy said the church's mission is to share "God's radical openness" through their collaborations and community service.
"We want people to know that partnerships can sometimes take a lot more work, but they have value, and that in joining together, we can become something larger than we are individually," she said. "It’s good work. It’s holy work. It’s valuable work."