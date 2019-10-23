JEFFERSONVILLE — A spokesperson for Duke Energy has confirmed a planned outage in early November which will affect more than 400 customers in downtown Jeffersonville.
The outage is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday Nov. 9 and last up to eight hours for regular equipment maintenance, Lew Middleton with Duke Energy corporate communications confirmed Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 26 but was rescheduled. The outage will affect Maple and Chestnut Streets in Jeffersonville.
Middleton said when there is a planned outage such as this customers should expect to receive a call from 800-521-2232 to let them know. Customers with questions about the outage may also call that number.
