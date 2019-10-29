JEFFERSONVILLE — Officials and stakeholders gathered at Jeffersonville Town Center on Tuesday to officially welcome the shopping complex's new tenants to the city.
It's no secret that e-commerce has had a major effect on how customers shop, with many opting to take care of their needs online. Despite that, there still exists a demand for brick-and-mortar stores. One study featured by Forbes in 2018 showed that 72 percent of millennials still prefer to purchase products like makeup in physical stores.
The construction and expansion of such stores declined in the immediate aftermath of the recession roughly a decade ago, but they're once again showing signs of life. Now, Jeffersonville is positioning itself as a shopping hub, with a wide selection of stores from which to choose — an element the city has lost over the decades.
"I grew up here in the 1960s and 1970s," Mayor Mike Moore said. "Jeffersonville used to have Youngstown Shopping Center. In downtown, I've seen some pictures of days gone by that were pretty special. We've gone through the last 20 or 25 years of being kind of stagnant... I don't think the City of Jeff was leading the way, and I think we were getting left behind compared to the other communities around us."
Among the occupants of Jeffersonville Town Center — which sits just off of Veterans Parkway — are four stores that relocated across Interstate 65 from Clarksville — Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Shoe Carnival and Burlington.
"We're in competition," Moore said of pulling business into Jeffersonville. "I love to compete, and we win. I wish no ill will to anybody else, but, by golly, I was hired to win, and we're winning."
Other stores — such as Petco, Five Below and Ulta Beauty — are new to the area, making them more enticing to Ryan Pennington, president and CEO of 7D Commercial Real Estate.
"We wanted to bring some things that were new to Southern Indiana," he said. "Five Below, Ulta and Petco didn't have a presence in Southern Indiana, so we wanted to have some first-to-market stores. We were the first ones to bring BoomBozz and Wild Eggs here, and we'll continue to do that as we go forward with the rest of the project."
Having stores that customers once had to drive to Louisville to shop at brings a new life to the Indiana side of the Ohio River, Moore said.
"I came here a couple of days ago and just took a look around," he said. "What I noticed when I saw minivans pull in was kids, moms, grandparents and dads going into separate stores. This is a one-stop shop. You can bring your family here, and there's something for everybody."
Moore said the ribbon cutting is just the beginning of a larger initiative to entirely transform the section of Jeffersonville along the interstate, with more plans in the works.
"Once you've landed your anchors, which we have done that, you will see others begin to follow," he said. "That's what you'll see here on the land on the other side. The pivotal part of getting this project done happened today."
In total, the land in the immediate vicinity of the center is roughly 160 acres, developer Jack Koetter said. The new portion celebrated Tuesday comprises 210,000 square feet, with an additional 10 acres yet to be developed. Joining the existing hotels and stores on site soon will likely be more food options.
"It requires an office component, a hospitality piece and restaurants to make it all work," Koetter said.
To allow access to all the growth in the area, Moore said adding a new road was important. Enter Town Center Boulevard, which runs directly in front of the new shopping complex. In the coming years, Moore said it will generate a hefty amount of revenue for the city.
"By doing Town Center Boulevard out here, we created a whole lot of road frontage for all of these businesses we see here today," he said. "That $2 million investment that we made in building this new road is going to reap $30 million in revenue for the City of Jeff in the next 25 years."
