Elizabeth Cady Stanton (Dana Crawley) and Susan B. Anthony (Priscilla Robertson) presented the program Celebrating the 19th Amendment- Women's Right to Vote!

The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR, Jeffersonville, recently hosted a joint meeting with three other chapters, Hoosier Elm of Corydon, Francis Vigo of Vincennes, and Ft. Vallonia of Seymour. The program was titled "Celebration of the 19th Amendment — Women’s Right to Vote!"

