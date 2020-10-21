The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR, Jeffersonville, recently hosted a joint meeting with three other chapters, Hoosier Elm of Corydon, Francis Vigo of Vincennes, and Ft. Vallonia of Seymour. The program was titled "Celebration of the 19th Amendment — Women’s Right to Vote!"
Jeffersonville DAR hosts other chapters to celebrate women's right to vote
