JEFFERSONVILLE — Although there has been no date set yet for returning to in-person government meetings, the Jeffersonville City Council has begun discussions on potential modifications to the council chambers for when it does.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, The Jeffersonville City Council voted 6-3 to request that Mayor Mike Moore work with the city building commission to negotiate a contract for renovations that take into account safety measures such as social distancing. Council members Ron Ellis, Scott Hawkins and Joe Parris voted against the request.
Following Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency order first issued in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental bodies have met virtually or via telephone conference. On Dec. 31, Holcomb signed the 10th consecutive emergency declaration, which is tied to the way meetings are held. Each expires 30 days later.
For most of the past year, Jeffersonville has hosted its meetings through Zoom, which are live-streamed to the public on Facebook.
For public hearings, someone is present in the council chambers in case someone who arrives in person who wishes to comment.
At the council's regular meeting Tuesday, Council President Matt Owen opened the conversation with other members on how to approach returning to the in-person meetings, although it still isn't known when that will be.
"We don't want to push getting back to in-person meetings more quickly," he said, but he believes some preparations could be good in advance of that.
Ideas discussed were potential upgrades to technical equipment to be able to continue to stream meetings even when in-person resumes, as long as that is allowed under state rules. They'll also follow whatever state guidelines are in place regarding things such as social distancing among the audience, and masks.
Owen also broached the topic of reconfiguring the council table into nine separate work stations. The horseshoe-shaped space in which the members sit now was built when the council had seven members, not nine as it does now.
Council Vice President Scottie Maples said after the meeting that the council table had been crammed before COVID-19. Even when things return to more normal times, "I don't think we'll be operating the same after COVID...I think going forward we're going to be looking at things differently," he said, adding that if such renovations are to happen, it could be better to get them finished while the chambers are not being used regularly for public meetings.
A preliminary plan has been drafted, but a specific dollar amount would be determined only after a contract is negotiated. The potential improvements to the council chambers was previously included in a funding request related to the CARES Act.
