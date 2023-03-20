JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville-favorite Drake’s is crossing the river and inviting Indiana locals to experience its unique concept known as a “restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food.” Specializing in beer, burgers and sushi, Drake’s offers something for everyone.
- Owned by Lexington, Kentucky-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group, this is the company’s third restaurant in Indiana and its 20th Drake’s location. There are three Drake’s locations in Louisville. The Jeffersonville restaurant is at 1635 Veterans Pkwy. The restaurant will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-12 a.m.and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.(kitchen closes one hour prior to closing time) for dine-in and carry-out.
“When you come to Drake’s you can expect exceptional food, unwavering commitment to hospitality and an atmosphere that invites people to have a lot of fun,” said Mark Thornburg, Drake’s chief operating officer.
Drake’s features a year-round patio atmosphere with large garage doors that will open during warm weather creating a spacious open-air atmosphere, and a fireplace to keep warm in cooler months. A covered patio with true outdoor dining also wraps around the restaurant.
Drake’s eclectic menu includes traditional American-style pub food, including hand-pressed burgers, steaks, mini sandwiches, Sriracha wings, build-your-own tacos and more. What sets Drake’s apart is its extensive sushi menu. Drake’s Aqua Sushi chefs offer rare flavors and perfectly-executed classics for the sushi newbie and the sushi lover, all rolled-to-order in a window open to the restaurant.
Drake’s full menu is offered via carry-out as well. Guests can order online (drakescomeplay.com) or via the Drake’s app. The restaurant has designated parking spots for carry-out orders and will deliver your order to your car.
Community is very important to Drake’s and they have partnered with the Norton Children’s Foundation to raise funds during their opening weekend in honor of a local boy who is a patient of the hospital. The Foundation will be honored and presented with the funds raised at the restaurant’s ribbon-cutting Monday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m.
To learn more about Drake’s and its Jeffersonville opening, go to www.drakescomeplay.com.
