JEFFERSONVILLE — Over the past two decades, Jeffersonville certainly has changed, but its zoning code largely has remained the same.
But this is the year city officials are pressing for updates. The goals include overhauling regulations for new subdivisions, reducing the number of waiver requests and creating flexibility for redevelopment without radically changing codes or causing huge impacts for residents.
“If we stopped growing. If we stopped adjusting to different levels of market change, we will suffer because of it,” Mayor Mike Moore said Wednesday.
“Jeffersonville is growing. More people, more families, more businesses are looking to locate here because we are up to date and we’re being progressive.”
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for the city, presented a brief overview of what his department aims to accomplish in the coming months during the Jeffersonville City Council meeting Monday.
The general idea is to create a uniform development ordinance, or UDO, which would be a combination of zoning code plus the subdivision control ordinance.
According to Reischl, the city’s subdivision control ordinance was adopted in 1996 with two minor revisions since its implementation. The zoning code was adopted in 2001.
“I think as all of you know, a lot has changed in Jeffersonville over the last 20 years,” Reischl told council members.
Creating a UDO could also streamline approval of development plans. In 2019, Reischl said only about 20 percent of development proposals could be approved at the staff level, with the rest being referred to the city’s plan commission or board of zoning appeals.
He said the additional steps take more time and cost more money.
“If we can get to a place where we are approving more things in-house, that’s going to save us time and energy, and stress on my staff as well,” Reischl said.
Initially, the city had considered hiring an outside firm to review the codes and processes and make suggestions for changes. After COVID-19 hit and normal operations slowed down, Reischl said he reconsidered the idea and came to the conclusion that the city’s planning staff could handle the project in-house.
Moore said he believes the staff can handle the work, and that not hiring an outside firm for the project could save quite a bit of money.
There will be a lengthy process before any substantial changes are made. The city will want to garner input from residents and officials for the project.
After serving previously as the city’s long-term planner, Reischl was promoted to his new position last year. Moore said he’s “extremely proud” of Reischl’s work ethic, and he believes this endeavor is needed for Jeffersonville’s future.
As residential and commercial trends change, the city has to adapt, Moore said.
“We just want to make sure that we’re at the front of that change instead of at the back,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.