JEFFERSONVILLE — The individual consumer is not the only party trying to afford the increased gas prices seen across the country.
The Jeffersonville City Council approved an additional $350,000 allocation for vehicle maintenance fuel at its Tuesday meeting.
Jeffersonville’s Director of Vehicle Maintenance Michael O’Brien said that 31 different city and Clark County departments use the city’s fuel depot.
O’Brien said that gas prices have increased exponentially, with diesel costing 82.5% more than in June of 2021 and unleaded fuel costing 54% more. The number of vehicles using regular gas versus diesel gas is about the same, according to O’Brien.
With the addition of more neighborhoods in the city, O’Brien said that the city has had to add more vehicles and increase fuel consumption.
The $350,000, coming from the city’s tax fuel fund, is expected to foot the bill for the rest of the year based on what the cost of gas is now.
O’Brien said that the need to switch to electric vehicles (EV) or hybrids is coming quickly. He said he has plans to talk further with the council and Mayor Mike Moore about that switch over the next few years.
Moore said that he has been in communication with O’Brien and that there is a demonstration with an electric truck planned in the coming week.
“This is something for the past 12 months that we know it's coming,” Moore said about the move to EVs.
The city has been trying to increase access to electric vehicle stations, according to Moore. An electric vehicle station is getting installed in a city parking lot in downtown and one will eventually be added at city hall, Moore said.
“With the price of gas at $5 a gallon it makes it more obvious to everyone else, but if you look at all the major auto manufacturers, the percentages going to electric cars is drastically increasing,” he said.
Moore foresees over 50% of Jeffersonville households owning at least one EV in the next 10 years.
New Albany Police Department implemented its first fully electric vehicle in January to try to be more fuel and economically conscious.
Claysburg II Towers Renovation
The council also approved 8-0 the final reading of a PILOT agreement for Claysburg II Towers renovation without further comment. Council member Scottie Maples was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The 12-story building, at 1306 Wall St., will be rehabilitated by Steele Properties, a Denver-based national real estate developer. The developers intend to improve the infrastructure, staffing, security and pest control of the building.
The PILOT agreement allows Steele Properties to pay $20,000 over the course of 30 years instead of paying property taxes. The agreement is in place as long as the developer follows through with the stated improvements to the tower.
Tenants will not be expected to relocate as construction begins, but will be moved into new units as they are completed. The building now contains 228 units.
