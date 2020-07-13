The Jeffersonville Farmers Market is open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Bridge. Featured are fresh veggies, meats, seasonings, bread, wine, baked goods, eggs, local honey, macarons, soaps, herbal teas, and cold lemonade and iced tea. Extra space between vendor booths maintains six feet of social distance.
The farmers market is open Tuesdays, 3 to 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
Scholarship Recipients
The Falls Cities Optimist Club of Jeffersonville is pleased to honor five 2020 Jeffersonville High School graduates with scholarships. The recipients are Bonnie Dixon, Cody Foster, Megan McEwen, Gracy Noel and Meredith Shepherd.
Online Vacation Bible School
Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg, presents “Follywood,” an online Vacation Bible School. Media will be posted each day, July 19-22, at CalvaryChristianChurch.com. A bundle of craft supplies and snacks for all days may be picked up on July 19, beginning at noon, while supplies last. Earlier pickup or limited local delivery may be arranged by email. Inquire@CalvaryChristianChurch.com.
Padgett Museum
The Padgett Museum operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, at 509 West Market Street, New Albany, will open for the season on Saturday, July 18. A special exhibit will highlight several New Albany Dairies including Purity Maid and Zapp’s. The display will include numerous milk bottles and dairy-related items all from a private collection. The museum also includes the permanent exhibit entitled “By the River’s Edge” telling the story of New Albany and Floyd County’s history through displays and artifacts.
The museum is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., through Dec. 12. Due to the COVID-19 virus there are no restroom facilities available. Masks are strongly recommended.
Summer Open House and Sidewalk Sale
A Summer Open House and Sidewalk Sale in Downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to shop and dine at downtown businesses on this day. There will be specials at participating businesses. Be sure to wear a mask and social distance as you shop local and support the many downtown businesses.
Wine Walk moved to Aug. 28
The summer Wine Walk event will be on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic Downtown Jeffersonville. Taste wine samples at 12 different tasting stations, stroll the sidewalks, visit local shops, listen to live music on the sidewalks. Tickets go on sale July 31. Note: This event subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sunnyside Master Gardener
The Sunnyside Master Gardener meeting for August will be cancelled in compliance with Purdue University Extension recommendations for reducing the spread of the COVID-19 VIRUS. Sunnyside Master Gardeners and the Purdue University Extension continue to place the health and safety of its members and guests at the highest level. SMG looks forward to resuming meetings in the future.
Indiana Connections Career Academy
Indiana Connections Career Academy honors the Class of 2020. Included in the graduating class are Krystyan Kramer, Zachary Peters and Savanna DeCruz, all of New Albany and Emily Bledsoe of Sellersburg.
During the online ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.