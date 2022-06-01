JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Farmers Market opens its summer season this Saturday at Big Four Station in downtown Jeffersonville.
The public is invited to help kick off the 2022 season of the market from 9 a.m. — noon, which will feature lots of locally made edibles and crafts, plus live music by the band The Goats.
With more than 40 vendors, the Jeffersonville Farmers Market features fresh veggies, fruits, pies, doughnuts, breads, meats, goat cheese, wine, tea, lemonade, self-care products, eggs, jewelry, crafts, candles, gluten-free items, candy, doggie treats and lots more.
"We're thrilled to be hosting another season of the Farmers Market in Downtown Jeffersonville," said Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc., the city's nonprofit downtown revitalization organization. "The farmers market has really grown in recent years and people love to explore our downtown historic district's small businesses and walk the Big Four Bridge — so it's a great fit for people looking for a fun experience on Saturday mornings."
This year there is additional parking for customers at a new lot that is easily accessible to the farmers market, right off Mulberry Street, behind the Veterans Memorial Park.
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 29; there will be live music every Saturday. The market runs 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday.
Information about the Jeffersonville Farmers Market is available online at www.JeffMainStreet.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DowntownJeffersonville.
