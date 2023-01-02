JEFFERSONVILLE – A fire at 1021 East Market St. happened on Dec. 23, leaving around 24 people without a place to live.
The Jeffersonville building that caught fire was an affordable housing complex. What started the fire is unknown, but people are suspecting that a stove was left unattended while they were cooking.
Osagie Enaiho, the owner of the building, wanted to give people a place to live at half the cost of the rate in Jeffersonville.
“This was a passion project for me, not just a business,” Enaiho said. “A lot of my tenants are falling behind and I was helping them, working with them.”
Before finding Enaiho, some of these people were without a home or living in tents in parks.
“We got them out of the car, we got them out of the tents and we put them in a room,” Enaiho said. “That’s what that house was before (the fire).”
The night of the fire, Enahio started finding places for his tenants to stay. He said he started calling hotels for his tenants to stay at, while other ones had family and friends they could stay with.
He also started working with the Red Cross and Haven House to get his tenants housing. The Jeffersonville Township trustee has been helping the tenants as well.
“We got involved when somebody called us and wanted to know if we could help with gathering some stuff and maybe advocating for housing with the families,” said Barb Anderson, Haven House executive director. “We did. Our role is to try to help place people after something like this.”
Enahio has been very involved in getting housing for his tenants, according to Anderson.
Anderson added that Enahio has been helping to offset the cost of the hotels for the people who have lost their housing.
“He’s very engaged and wants to make sure the families are taken care of,” Anderson said. “He’s been a very compassionate landlord to some people who didn’t have a lot of money.”
It's uncertain as to whether the house will be rebuilt. It's an older house built in the flood zone near the Ohio River shoreline. There are new infrastructure requirements that need to be followed to build a home there.
“Those new construction guidelines there on the river, you can’t build on the first level anymore,” Enahio said. “When you’re in a flood zone on this side of the flood wall, you have to build from the second story up. The first floor has to be for parking.”
According to Enahio, there are a lot of moving parts to getting the home back to where it can be occupied. He is uncertain of what is to come of the house.
“I’m really focused on trying to make sure my tenants have a place to go,” Enahio said. “That’s my priority right now.”
To donate to those who have lost their housing, go to: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=H525ACYK4NK9A&no_recurring=0&item_name=Haven%20House%20Services%20&currency_code=USD&fbclid=IwAR27n6CSAqh_5jNWq1qR0D0HWq9m7x9-zCrD-Kkl9-eQ2K82thSVfjQWqQo
To donate food, clothes and more go to the Haven House at 363 Quartermaster Court, Jeffersonville.
