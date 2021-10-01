JEFFERSONVILLE — A counter-terrorism exercise took place along both sides of the Ohio River on Friday to simulate a response to attacks that could happen in the area, especially at a highly populated event like Thunder Over Louisville.
In Jeffersonville, the training, titled Operation Thunderstruck, included the scenarios of a car driving through a crowd and a mass shooting. In Louisville, the teams were dealing with the scenario of an explosive threat.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) planning and exercise section had been working for a few years to develop the scenarios and write the large script packet to prepare everyone for the day of the exercise, according to Indiana State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker.
The active shooting scenario in Jeffersonville allowed first responders to see what kind of communication and material would be needed should an active shooting incident ever occur.
The police officers on the invented scene were first responsible for addressing the two shooters, which Corp. Aaron Olson of the Jeffersonville Police Department said he thought they handled pretty quickly.
Olson noted that addressing the shooters was almost the easy part, compared to helping the 12 to 15 actors that were injured in the scenario. One of the major things he noticed during the exercise was the real world communication problems between the police and fire departments.
“We don’t always carry enough medical supplies to treat that many people so we ran out of what we had quick. Then there was just that delay of getting more fire and EMS down there,” Olson said, “Once they were down there though, I think we got that all cleaned up really fast and got everything secured the way we’d been trained and the way we talked about.”
An important aspect of scenarios like these that Thacker pointed out is the sheer volume of first responders needed, especially if several incidents are occurring simultaneously.
“Depending on the severity, it could take three, four, five people to care for one person. So think of the number of responders needed to just care for those people here, and the number of ambulances,” Thacker said, “You’re pulling those resources together from multiple counties that don't often train together or communicate together.”
While he noted it is important to work together, Thacker also said that it is challenging to work from one community to another, and it’s even more challenging to work with another state. So the biggest takeaways for him from an exercise like this are relationship building and communication.
“When you don’t work together regularly then there’s gonna be challenges when the scenario actually happens because you don’t know each other, you don’t know the capabilities, you don’t know how to communicate,” Thacker said.
Some of the complexities Thacker noted of working with another state for emergencies like these include the differing radio systems, training differences and also the physical barrier of a river flowing between the cities.
The controllers/evaluators at the exercise were responsible for taking notes and will compile their findings into a report to issue out that will include what went well and what areas need additional training, equipment and/or support.
IDHS was awarded the $2.3 million Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack grant in 2016 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The grant was applied for with the idea that Indiana and Kentucky would both be involved and working together.
“You know we’re very fortunate to live here. I can still call it my small hometown, but we’re across the river from Louisville, Kentucky so in the event of something happening you’ve got to take steps to make sure you’re prepared,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
