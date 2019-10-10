JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville forum featuring city candidates for mayor, clerk and city council attracted at least 77 attendees, including 14 candidates, but a number of office-seekers were absent.
The South Central Indiana League of Women Voters and Jeffersonville Neighborhood Leadership Alliance presented a public forum for Jeffersonville candidates Thursday at Warder Park. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, the Republican incumbent, did not attend the event, so Democratic opponent Tom Galligan was the only mayoral candidate present.
This was the third in the LVW's series of political forums for local candidates — it has already presented forums in Charlestown and New Albany, and the next event features Clarksville candidates.
LVW President Barb Anderson, one of the moderators at the forum, was pleased that the majority of candidates attended the event, but she was disappointed that some chose not to attend. She said two of the candidates who did not attend the forum had referred to the LVW and JNLA as political organizations, but she emphasized that both are nonpartisan civic organizations.
"We are not a political organization — we are a civil organization that demands that people be heard as citizens," she told the crowd. "We are to educate, inform and offer opportunities for a dialogue to happen between citizens and between elected officials. When the elected officials fail to show up, then they fail to hear you, and that's what I have to say about that. This opportunity is offered to you as a community, and we want the respect of all our elected officials, and we want them to show that respect to the people who are going to be voting for them."
Both of the clerk candidates, including Democrat Jeff Frey and Republican Lisa Gill attended. Of the at-large candidates for city council, all attended except for Republican incumbent Matt Owen — the at-large candidates present at the forum included Democrat Ron Ellis, Democrat Miguel Hampton, Democrat Jason Schlatter, Republican Scott Hawkins and Republican Jeremy Snelling.
Mary Jo Carrico, independent candidate for District 1, attended, but Dustin White, the Democratic incumbent, was absent. Pamela Clark, Democratic candidate for District 2, attended, but Bill Burns, the Republican candidate, was absent.
Both city council candidates for District 3 attended the forum, including Democrat Audrey Baines and Republican Joe Paris. Of the District 5 candidates, Democrat Donnie Croft spoke — Republican candidate Steve Gill attended but left early, and he provided a statement for the forum. The candidates for District 4 and District 6 are running unopposed.
Galligan, who served as Jeffersonville's mayor for three terms, discussed his motivations for running for the office again.
"I have been mayor before, and I want to be mayor again, and the reason I do is because this is the best job in the world, because you can help people who never think they can get help," he said. "That is really a wonderful feeling to be able to do that, and I've had numerous occasions where I've done that."
He noted a number of his accomplishments during his time as mayor, including infrastructure and drainage improvements, in addition to his plans if elected.
"I want to work on drainage problems up in the east end, like Oak Park, where they flood every time someone turns a garden hose on," he said. "I'm going to do things that are positive. The other thing is, I'm going to maintain roads every year, not just at election time."
Galligan said he wants to address issues such as the opioid issues in the city and focus more on community policing in neighborhoods. He also expressed his goals of appointing more community members to boards to increase public involvement, saying he wants to serve everyone in the city regardless of political party.
Katie Hutchinson, an officer with LWV, said she was excited about the turnout and the representation of candidates from multiple political parties.
"There was a good mix of Republican and Democratic candidates," she said. "I love that people were able to submit questions and really mill about and meet people. I think for a lot of people, [they think] people running for office are almost like celebrities that don't really know how to reach out to them, but they're just regular people, and we like to have that platform."
The next forum in Clarksville takes place 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.