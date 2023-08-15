JEFFERSONVILLE – A state board has permanently revoked licenses for Lankford Funeral Home and its owner, Randy Lankford, who was ordered to pay restitution in June after decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 individuals were found at the Jeffersonville business in July 2022.
Lankford accepted a plea deal after facing more than 40 felonies counts for theft and other charges. He was given a 12-year-sentence to split between time served, house arrest and probation.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office also launched an investigation into the business and filed an administrative complaint against Lankford and the funeral home with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service.
Lankford and the funeral home were charged with professional incompetence, failure to dispose of 31 bodies in a timely manner, storing cremains at the facility beyond the legally permitted period and other related charges.
On Aug. 3, the state board voted unanimously to permanently revoke the funeral home’s license and Lankford’s funeral director license.
“This is one of the most egregious cases our office has seen in recent times,” Rokita said. “I’m proud that we were able to work together with local law enforcement to hold Mr. Lankford accountable and make sure he can never practice another funeral service in Indiana ever again.”
Several civil cases against Lankford remain open in Clark County.
