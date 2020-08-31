JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville will be able to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses thanks to federal funding.
Jeffersonville is one of 42 Indiana communities that will receive funding through the COVID-19 Response Program. The announcement was made through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES. Jeffersonville will garner $250,000 to be used for the grants for small businesses that employ less than 100 employees. At least 51 percent of the employees of a business must qualify as low-to-moderate income.
“This has been a difficult time for so many in our community, but especially our small businesses,” Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release. “We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to lend a hand to those that make our city so special.”
To qualify, businesses must commit to retaining and fully funding positions during the pandemic. The grant funds can be used for working capital “to continue operations as well as to support remote working conditions in order to retain these positions.”
Business owners who wish to apply must provide a plan that addresses COVID-19 operations, proof of payroll for the past three months and copies of federal income tax returns.
Information on applying can be found at the website cityofjeff.net.
In other grant-related news, Crouch and the state announced Friday that New Albany and Jeffersonville’s Main Street programs will be among those receiving pandemic-related funds.
Each of the organizations will receive $5,000.
Develop New Albany will use the money to hire a part-time program coordinator, and Jeffersonville Main Street will utilize the funding to help with the promotion of downtown businesses and to help supplement organizational operating expenses, according to the grant announcement.
The initiative is titled Taking Care of Main Street, and it is organized through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” Crouch said in a news release. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.