JEFFERSONVILLE — After nearly a decade of planning and construction, Jeffersonville’s heavy haul road should open sometime this week for semi trucks, other heavy haul vehicles as well as for local traffic.
The road is a part of the Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor in Clark County and will act as a direct connection for heavy haul trucks headed to the Port of Indiana and River Ridge Commerce Center. By creating easier access to the port and River Ridge, the road is planned to help with developing economic growth and opportunities in the area.
“Ultimately, the economic viability of the region is one step ahead than it was the day before this opens up this week,” former River Ridge employee Scott Stewart said.
The road is also supposed to help with the increasing heavy haul traffic that has grown since the opening of the Lewis and Clark Bridge in 2016, according to an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) news release.
The increased traffic meant that more heavy haul vehicles were becoming intermingled with local traffic on roads like Charlestown Pike, Utica Pike and Indiana 62.
So while everyone in the area might not find themselves using the road, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said that everyone will benefit from its construction as it begins to alleviate traffic.
“I wanted another thoroughfare for the heavy haul, the semi trucks to drive on,” Moore said: “I don’t like seeing semis drive through the roundabouts. I don’t like seeing semis drive down highway 62. I certainly don’t like seeing semis drive down Utica Pike or Charlestown Pike.”
The one-mile stretch of road, which will be called International Drive, will also allow residents living nearby to have a shorter route to I-265 and thus to the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
Stewart said that this will allow for a shorter commute for port workers as a significant number of them live in Kentucky.
The $14.5 million project was a collaborative effort between many players locally and federally, contributing both ideas and funds. Though like most projects, finding the funds was the largest challenge the groups came across.
Moore said that it was such a high-dollar project that one municipality would not have been able to cover the cost of it. Along with the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Department, the project included the Clark County Commissioners, the Port Authority, River Ridge Development Authority, INDOT, Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
“We had to come to the table several times and ask for further commitments, and, like I said, people stepped up and came through with the commitments that we needed to complete the job,” Clark County Commissioner President Jack Coffman said.
Stewart, Moore and Coffman have all been involved with the project since the beginning and are all pleased to finally see it come to fruition after years of planning and breaking ground in 2019.
Stewart credited the project's success to many people, including INDOT's deputy commissioner for the Seymour district, Tony McClellan, and River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy, noting that they both played a big role in keeping the project and its vision alive.
Moore also showed gratitude toward the other members of the project, particularly Economic and Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz, who he said was very influential and determined in the project process.
"It was his drive and passion that made this project a reality," Moore said.
Stewart said when he first met with Moore about the project the mayor was all in, immediately asking how much money was going to be needed.
Moore said that he knew this project was important when former Gov. Mitch Daniels pulled him and some others aside and asked how committed they were to completing this project.
“To the City of Jeffersonville this is a great economic tool, so I was all in and was 100% behind it,” Moore said.
Both phases of the project — the first was the segment added at Logistics Avenue in 2017 — totaled $24.5 million.
