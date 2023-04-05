Congratulations to Jeffersonville High School’s Lilly Anderson and Cyanne Wimberley for being selected as delegates to Hoosier Girls State. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 35 sponsored these students.
Both juniors are members of the Air Force JROTC program at Jeffersonville High School. Cadet Anderson is currently the Community Service Officer and Cadet Cyanne Wimberley is the Vice-Corps Commander. Anderson is also a varsity volleyball player, a member of National Honor Society and a member of WJHI Radio and TV.
Wimberley is active in all aspects of the Air Force JROTC program and has accumulated the most community service hours of any cadet in the past three years. Both girls have been nationally recognized within the AFJROTC program.
Cadet Wimberley is a member of the AFJROTC Drill Team which was recognized in 2022 with a 3rd Place and 5th Place finish at the Air Force JROTC Nationals. Cadet Anderson was a member of the 2021 Academic Bowl Team which finished 3rd at Air Force JROTC Nationals.
The American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State (ALA HGS) is, “a week-long program designed to educate Indiana’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. By getting involved in the process, ALA HGS delegates learn more about the city, county, and state government in one week than they will in an entire semester of high school.”
