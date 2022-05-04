JEFFERSONVILLE — A 14-year-old Jeffersonville High School student died 10 days after a driver struck her with a vehicle while she was walking to school.
According to a GoFundMe page organized by her family, Hannah Allen was left in critical condition following the April 20 incident. According to her obituary, Allen died on April 30.
The Jeffersonville Police Department hadn't returned requests for additional information about the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jeffersonville High School Principal Pamela Hall said the school community is grieving Allen's death.
"Hannah was a beloved member of our Red Devil community and we are mourning her death," Hall said. "School counselors will remain available for our students as they process this tragedy. We are extending our deepest condolences to the Allen family, and we ask for your thoughts and prayers for all involved.”
A visitation is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lamb of God Healing Ministries in Sellersburg. Allen's funeral service will be held at the same location at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
