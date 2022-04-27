JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Jeffersonville High School JROTC cadets have received top honors for their service to the school and community.
Senior Daniel Pryor was recently named the Louisville Armed Forces Association Outstanding Cadet of the Year, making him the top Air Force JROTC senior cadet in Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Junior Kayleigh Hicks was awarded the Air Force JROTC and Air Force Association Leadership Award for the state of Indiana, making her the top junior Air Force JROTC cadet in the state.
Pryor previously served as corps commander for Jeffersonville High School’s JRTOC program, and Hicks has since taken over the student leadership position.
Col. Bob Benning, Air Force JROTC instructor at Jeffersonville High School, nominated both cadets for the awards, and he is “extremely proud” of both students’ accomplishments, he said. The JROTC students have been able to do more activities this year as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, including community service.
“They’re a great reflection on what the entire team of cadets is doing here,” he said. “Without their leadership, we wouldn’t be able to do a lot of the things we’ve been able to do in the corps. The cadets, coming off of COVID, I think have been really hungry to do more things.”
Benning nominated Hicks to compete at the regional level for the leadership award, and Pryor will be honored May 20 during the Louisville Armed Forces Association banquet at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Pryor has also received an Air Force ROTC J100 scholarship worth about $100,000 that will cover his college tuition, housing and other fees. He was one of 100 JROTC cadets to be selected for the national scholarship out of 400 students who applied.
He will attend University of Louisville and participate in the school's Air Force ROTC program, and after college, he will enroll in the U.S Air Force, where he plans to work in the surveillance field.
Pryor was also part of the school's drill team that recently received high honors in a national Air Force JROTC competition. This included fifth place for color guard and third place in armed routine, and he also placed second for a commander award based on his leadership with the armed routine.
In 2021, Pryor also participated in a national academic bowl with the Jeffersonville High School JROTC, which placed third in the country.
“None of these awards would have been able to be accomplished without a team effort,” he said.
JRTOC gives “meaning for his high school career,” Pryor said.
“With JROTC, this is such an in-depth program to where I can basically come as much as I want to and do as much as I want,” he said. “It kind of gives me more of a purpose.”
Hicks has participated in a wide variety of community service projects with the JROTC, including feeding the homeless, serving veterans and placing wreaths at the New Albany National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America. She has also been involved with local memorial walks, including a 14-mile hike in remembrance of the Bataan Death March of World War II.
She has also successfully competed in drill meets in the region. She was part of a Jeffersonville High School drill team that earned first place at Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Hicks was “shocked” when she received the state honor, she said.
“I just didn’t expect it, because I don’t think I do a lot, but once I actually sit down and look at everything that I’ve done, I realize that I actually do a lot,” she said.
When Hicks first started JRTOC class her freshman year, she wanted to drop the class, but as she stayed with the program and participated in activities, she became interested in drill and community service, she said. She is considering going into the U.S. Air Force.
“Ever since then, it kind of changed my perspective on everything, because at first I didn’t know what I wanted to do or anything, but being more involved and being around the people in this environment, I’ve really changed my career path and what I’m thinking about doing in the future.”
Hicks’ involvement with JROTC activities such as community service and drill team has allowed her to grow as a leader, Benning said.
“Her development as a leader is probably one of the best and one of the greatest that I've seen recently," he said.
Benning said when Pryor joined “you kind of knew right off he was extremely motivated,” and he has served in series of leadership positions and participated in many extracurriculars throughout his four years of high school.
“I’ve seen him work toward his community, and I’m sure that’s going to be carrying over to working for his nation,” he said.
