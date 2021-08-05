JEFFERSONVILLE — A team of local JROTC cadets received a high ranking in a national bowl after months of preparation and two phases of online competitions.
A team of four students at Jeffersonville High School finished third place in the 2021 Air Force JROTC Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, D.C. The event took place July 23-27 at the Catholic University of America.
The team of cadets includes senior Aaron Su, sophomore Lilly Anderson, junior Luke Kannapel and senior Daniel Pryor.
The competition is conducted by the College Options Foundation, a nonprofit meant to prepare high school students for higher education.
Col. Bob Benning, Air Force JROTC instructor at Jeffersonville High School, said this was the first time a team from Jeffersonville High School has actually gone to the national championship. They qualified the previous year but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“This is the first time we’ve ever sent a team there,” he said. “It was just an amazing work ethic that they put in, and they are great representatives of the school.”
Starting last November, a team of six Jeffersonville High School students were competing online as a team, and there were a total of about 470 teams at first.
The top 16 teams across the country went to the national bowl. The Jeffersonville High School team was narrowed down to four individuals who competed in Washington.
The questions at the bowl included a variety of topics, including history, literature, math and current events.
“The kids really have to be well-rounded,” Benning said.
On the first day of competition, the team finished with a 5-1 record, qualifying them to move on to the second day of the single elimination tournament, which featured the top eight teams.
They made it to the semi-finals but lost to the team that eventually became the champion of the entire bowl, which was from Scripps Ranch High School from San Diego.
Su served as the team captain for the competition. He said the opportunity to visit the nation’s capital and “mingle with some of the most impressive and most talented students among nation” was the most valuable part of his experience.
“It was an extremely challenging but also extremely rewarding event,” he said. “It was an opportunity to make friends, to make acquaintances, but also a little fun rivalry to challenge yourself, to push yourself to the next limit of what do we truly know and what can we attain.”
The event allowed them to work together and experience the “enthusiasm to not get down when we lose and give it our best effort,” Su said.
Kannapel said competing was his favorite part of the trip. As a team, they are best at math questions, he said, but there were no math questions at the bowl except for some math vocabulary.
“But luckily we came out on top on a lot of the English and a lot of war questions and history questions,” he said.
Pryor said the team experienced a good mix of competing and sightseeing in Washington. He said literature was one of the most challenging categories for him, and his strengths included language and grammar.
“The competition was really good — a lot of our matches we were only getting by a couple points up there, and so it felt like every match was a nail-biter. It was really intense, but it was great seeing all the other schools.”
Anderson was the youngest participant on the team. She liked answering the questions related to social studies and current events.
She said she enjoyed the opportunity to represent the school and the JROTC program, as well as the friendly competition with other teams from around the country.
Since they are now seniors in high school, Su and Pryor will not be able to compete in the next competition, and Anderson will take over as team captain.
The team had weekly practices throughout the summer and parts of the school year, Anderson said, and Su made lesson plans to prepare them for the competition.
Su said that when creating lesson plans, he wanted to focus on people’s areas of expertise. They focused on SAT and ACT materials for the qualifiers of the competition.
“I would assign someone with really good math skills or really good English skills, and we would all work together to tackle these really tough problems that many high school students find difficulty in when they actually take their tests their junior year when they have to take their SAT or ACT,” he said.
The qualifiers involved constant practice, “because practice does in fact perfect — practice makes excellence,” Su said.
“As a group together and as an ROTC corp, we believe one of the best core tenants of the program itself is to be in pursuit of excellence and always step up to the next level,” he said.
When they qualified for the national championship they had to completely shift their focus, since the material was more like “quiz bowl” material, he said.
Jeffersonville High School Principal Pam Hall said she is proud of the cadets, especially with what they have endured as students during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown.
“I’m just so proud of the resilience of them, but also what they have done on a national stage,” she said. “To come in third in the nation is — if not the highest — one of the most elite performances we’ve ever had for a Jeffersonville High School club or organization.”
Hall said the cadets are “outstanding students and outstanding citizens.”
“In addition to being in JROTC, they’re also athletes, kids who are in other clubs and leaders in our school,” she said.
Benning said Hall, school staff and some cheerleaders met the team at the airport upon their return.
He said for the cadets to finish third is an “incredible achievement” for them as individuals and as a team.
“I think it was a fantastic experience for the team not only for the competition itself but the experience — the overall experience of this trip,” Benning said.
