JEFFERSONVILLE — After seven years as Jeffersonville High School's principal, Julie Straight is stepping into a new position at Greater Clark County Schools.
Straight will be starting a position as the academy/career and technical education (CTE) coordinator in Greater Clark's administrative office in January, pending approval at the school board's Jan. 14 meeting. An interim principal for the rest of the school year will be selected within a couple weeks, and the district will post the position for a permanent principal later in the semester, according to Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner.
A few weeks ago, Jason Graves resigned as Greater Clark's academy coordinator, and after Laughner approached Straight about the open position, she applied for the job. He describes her as a "perfect fit" for the job. The position involves working with schools' academy and career pathway programs, which allow students to explore a variety of career paths in high school.
The position includes building connections between schools and businesses in the community for opportunities such as externships and internships. Laughner said through her skill set at principal, she worked to start the academy and career pathway model at Jeffersonville High School, and she has formed partnerships with businesses in the community for career development opportunities.
The school district wanted to fill the position quickly, he said, and January is a typically a busy month of planning for the Academies of Greater Clark.
Straight started as Jeffersonville High School's principal in 2012. She will still be actively involved with Jeffersonville High School, she said, in addition to other high schools in the school system. She plans to make it "the smoothest transition it can be" as she moves into her new job and works with the interim principal.
"I have so loved being principal at Jeff High," Straight said. "I’ve loved all of my time here, but it’s a good time for me to be able to use my skills to work with even more kids and more programs across the district, but also to have a little bit of time back for my family."
Laughner praised Straight's work as principal of Jeffersonville High School, and he looks forward to seeing what she will accomplish as academy and CTE coordinator.
"Jeffersonville High, under her leadership, has had the highest school grades that they've ever had," he said. "She's done a great job of creating and implementing the academy and pathway model at the high school."
Straight said it is bittersweet to leave her role as principal.
"I have absolutely loved this job, but I'm very excited to step into the new role and work with all of the high schools in the community that I love," she said. "And I'm excited about someone else coming in and continuing the great things that are happening here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.