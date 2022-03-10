JEFFERSONVILLE — Local student Ben Broady has spent many years performing and studying music, and now he is taking a major step forward as he prepares to attend a prestigious music school.
Ben, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, recently won a full-tuition scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston where he intends to study music composition and music education. The scholarship is worth about $187,000.
“It is nice to know that all these years of hard work have amounted to something,” Ben said. “It’s a really nice, sincere and flattering form of validation for me.”
As he prepares to attend Berklee, he looks forward to studying and playing with other musicians who are as dedicated as he is, he said. He plays instruments ranging from piano to saxophone.
“At some point you want to go further, and at some point you want to expand your knowledge and expand your experiences in music, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to at Berklee,” Ben said.
He grew up in a home full of music. Both his parents are musicians. His mother and father have both taught piano, and his father is the choral director at Jeffersonville High School.
Ben started playing piano at a young age, and in fourth grade, he started playing alto saxophone, which became his primary focus.
Ben lived in Maryland until fifth grade, and he lived in Somerset, Kentucky before his family moved to Jeffersonville during his sophomore year.
“I didn’t like really get into the study of piano until about middle and high school, and I picked up the alto saxophone in fourth grade when our band program allowed us to start in elementary school,” Ben said. “I’ve played that since the fourth grade, so it’s been about eight-plus years now.”
Along the way, he has learned to play other instruments such as the bass guitar and different types of saxophones, including soprano, tenor and baritone.
He has been in a variety of musical ensembles, including marching band, jazz band, jazz choir, chamber choir, wind symphony and church bands, and he has performed in state solo and ensemble in Indiana and Kentucky.
Ben has been involved in a number of honor bands, and this weekend, he will be heading to the Indiana Bandmasters Association's All-State Band, where he will be performing as first chair saxophone player.
“That’s something I’ve been working toward since middle school, so it’s a really big deal for me,” he said.
He has composed some original pieces but he has mainly worked on arrangements for ensembles and other projects.
“It's all been leading up to what I’m going to learn at Berklee,” he said.
There are a couple of musicians he enjoys following on YouTube, and he learned that they had both attended Berklee, he said.
“The kind of content, the kind of music they created was something that I was interested in,” he said. “I was like, that’s cool, why don’t I apply there. I knew it was like this big, fancy music school.”
In addition to the opportunities presented by such a world-renowned music school, he learned that the school does not require SAT or ACT results.
“I hadn’t taken either of those — it has been kind of a hindrance in applying for scholarships that want to see SAT/ACT scores, but I don’t do well with those kinds of tests. I haven’t worked toward those kinds of tests. I’ve worked toward bettering my musical abilities.”
Ben’s audition to Berklee included both performances and an interview with staff at Berklee. He had to prepare two pieces of music to perform on saxophone, including a piece that reflects who he is as a musician and one jazz standard.
The audition tested his ear-training abilities, he said.
“They sit you down with a pianist, and they are basically like, OK, play this back to me, sing this back to me, can you match pitch, can you match melody, can you identify what this note is, can you identify what this chord is, can you identify this interval — it’s a bunch of stuff like that.”
He also had to sight-read, which involved performing a piece of music he had never seen before.
“You have 30 seconds to look it over or however long, and you just have to play it through and see what you can do,” Ben said.
He auditioned for Berklee in November. He was notified in late December that he had received the scholarship, and he immediately accepted the school’s offer. He is still looking for additional scholarships and financial aid to help with housing and other costs.
Although the scholarship covers full tuition, it isn’t a full-ride, so it doesn’t cover room and board or supplemental expenses. However, it does cover the expense of buying a MacBook due to software required by music-production classes, Ben said.
Kyle Broady, Ben’s father and choral director at Jeffersonville High School, said his son is “a natural-born musician.”
“It’s kind of in him, it kind of flows from him — he’s the kind of kid that not once have we ever had to make him practice or sometimes we have to tell him, you have to stop eventually. I’d love to take credit for a lot of it, but so much of it is self-taught,” he said. "He just kind of shows initiative with it, and as soon as we pointed him in that direction, he took off and never looked back.”
His parents are excited to see their son receive a scholarship to such a prestigious music school and to see him pursue his passion.
“Obviously we think he’s a talented kid — as his parents, we’re a little biased — but it kind of feels like, yeah, maybe he is as good as we think he is, and it’s a little bit of a relief not having to think of all the different ways of how are we going to have to pay for this,” Kyle said. “That always kind of weighs on you, so it’s good to have one less thing to stress you on that.”
Kyle said he is looking forward to seeing what his son can accomplish in an environment like Berklee where he will have “world-class teachers” and will be able to “thrive even more."
Adam Miller, band director at Jeffersonville High School, emphasized the hard work Ben has put into his music.
“I think the biggest thing that you hear a lot is that Ben has a lot of talent, and what that really means is he works really hard, because behind every performance — every time you hear him play — is hours and hours and hours of practice,” he said.
He shows the “desire to get better, to always improve and to work really hard to get there,” Miller said.
“I’m proud of our band program, because it offers the opportunity for kids to excel, but as far as the scholarship — that is Ben,” he said. “Hopefully along the way we’ve offered things that have encouraged and promoted the right work ethic and the right environment in which he can succeed, but ultimately the scholarship is his work. We’re proud of it, and it’s important that we have a band program that can offer the space to make it possible, but it’s ultimately up to the students.”
Ben said his job as a musician is to “give other people an enjoyable experience" through music. In the future, he hopes to work as a director of a choral or wind ensemble.
"I think that there is no other media where you can experience so much,” he said. “There's the teamwork that comes with playing in a group of people.
"There’s the rush of excitement in a performance, There’s the relief and the gratitude that you get whenever you and a group of people have worked so hard to get to something and then it pays off so beautifully — and to make that experience happen for other people time and time again is something that I’m really looking forward to.”
