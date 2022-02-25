JEFFERSONVILLE — Kyndia Motley, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, stays busy, whether she is performing community service, staying on top of her academics or participating in extracurricular activities.
Motley is the recipient of the 2022 Youth Achiever of the Year from the YMCA's Black Achievers program in Louisville.
She has also been named a regional finalist for the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation's annual scholarship program, which is awarded to graduating high school seniors across the country. Every year, 150 scholars are selected each year to receive the $20,000 scholarship.
The process started with 68,000 applicants, but as Motley made it through various phases of the process, she is now in the top 250 under consideration. She is one of four regional finalists in Indiana.
Motley said she is excited for both recognitions, and she is preparing for an interview in March to be considered for the final phase of the Coca Cola scholarship. She notes that her sister, Chloe, also received the Black Achievers youth award in 2014.
For the Black Achievers award, Motley was up against other qualified peers, she said, and she is excited for the opportunity to represent the program, which helps Black and minority youth learn college and career readiness skills.
“All of the candidates were perfect for the position, and I’m honored that they chose me,” Motley said. “It’s a blessing, and I’m so thankful.”
Motley has a 4.2 GPA, and she praised the teachers who have helped her excel.
“When you have great teachers who understand that you really are a devout student, they work with you, and it really helps to have patient, understanding teachers,” she said. “Communicating with my teachers has really brought me far, and it creates balance with everything that I do.”
In addition to keeping up with her academics, she is involved in a wide variety of activities at Jeffersonville High School. She runs in track, and she was involved in the creation of a Black student union at the school, which is now called “For the Culture.”
She is a student ambassador, and she is involved in the business and entrepreneurship program of the school’s college and career academies. She participates in student council, and she is involved as as a producer on WJHI, Jeffersonville High School’s student-operated radio/TV station.
Outside of school, she is involved with the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students, and she is president of the local youth and college National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Jeffersonville/Clark County. She also works as an peer educator at Planned Parenthood.
She has been involved for several years with the Black Achievers program at the Chestnut Street YMCA in Louisville, and she served with the program’s youth senate to represent the organization. Motley enjoys singing, and she is active with her church.
She also works as an aide for an assisted-living home in Jeffersonville. She began working there when COVID-19 hit in 2020 so she could spend time with her father, who is a resident at the facility.
DeVonne Sorel, senior director of youth achievement at YMCA of Greater Louisville, said Motley’s recognition is “well-deserved,” and she described her as a “dynamic young lady.” Sorel leads the Black Achievers program.
“She is just a delight to work with, and anytime we ask her to use her talents, she doesn’t hesitate,” Sorel said.
Motley said she thanks God for giving her a “serving heart,” and she credits her family, who have demonstrated how to serve and help others.
“I have a family of people who have serving hearts and have been very dedicated to the goal of, 'if I see a problem, what part can I have in helping to fix it,’” she said.
In 2020, Motley feels it was the first time she realized what she was capable of doing for her community as the country faced the pandemic and protests against racial injustice. That summer, she worked with the NAACP and coordinated with the city and police department to organize a rally for racial justice at Big Four Station in Jeffersonville.
“2020 was a year that you could really find yourself with all that time with your mind, and also all that stuff going on with the Black Lives Matter protests and the killing of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,” she said.
After graduating high school, Motley’s plan is to attend either Illinois State University or Washington University in St. Louis to study communication, education and political science.
She doesn’t know exactly what she wants to do after college, but she dreams of careers such working as a radio host and becoming a professor of Africana studies. She is excited to “see what doors open” in her future.
Motley said she wants to send the message about the importance of people prioritizing their mental health and that “everyone has a purpose on this Earth.” She also encourages people “to always bring your best."
“Never sleep on your version of what your best is,” she said. “Your best can take you somewhere you never expected.”
She also aims to help people “not fear the word Black” and to “take the time and learn and acknowledge Black culture and contributions” to the country, she said.
Motley has a packed schedule between school and her other work in the community. It can get tiring, she said, but "when you love doing something, it never feels like a burden.”
“When you love what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like much,” she said. “I don’t realize how much I say yes to until I say it out loud or until I put it on my resume. It just seems like my week.”
