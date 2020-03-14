JEFFERSONVILLE — Getting out of one's comfort zone and pushing the limits of their capabilities can be a difficult task.
Through that process, however, one can emerge with a sense of satisfaction and growth. On Friday, students at Jeffersonville High School were presented with an opportunity to put their physical and mental skills to the test.
“Today, the Army’s helping students to find their inner warrior strength," Sgt. First Class Jason Matthews said. "This is a little bit of awareness to try to get the youth to work together as a team and to be able to critically think and test their mental agility.”
The U.S. Army High School Challenge was hosted by the school, with its gym turned into an obstacle course for the day. According to Matthews, who is the local U.S. Army recruiter for Jeffersonville High School, the fairly-new initiative is meant to promote determination, inner strength and teamwork.
With the rise of technology, Matthews said it's especially important to highlight the necessity of communication skills in younger generations.
"We deal with a lot of cell phones, so it’s a different type of communication," he said. "What I’ve seen as these students go through the course, they are working together. They’re really learning how to better communicate with each other, and they’re going to be able to better utilize these skills when they graduate and for their future in whatever they do."
The challenge is a nationwide tour that makes stops at roughly 100 schools across the country. Incorporated into the obstacle course were numerous tasks that required students to utilize both mind and body.
To start off, students worked up a sweat by doing push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups and jumping jacks. Another physical obstacle was clearing the "victory wall," which required participants to climb horizontally across a barricade.
From there, teamwork became a key factor. The cargo lift challenged small teams to balance a weighted ball on a plate and traverse a figure-eight course without the ball rolling off.
Strategy came into play during the terrain trek, which required teams to clear a pattern of platforms using two planks, with neither the students nor the planks allowed to touch the ground. Getting from one end to the other in exactly five moves was the only path to success.
“Our program is a citizenship program, and part of that is working together as a team," said Col. Robert Benning, the Air Force Junior ROTC instructor at Jeffersonville. "While we have our curriculum, we’re always working to better them as a team in leadership and other aspects. It’s those types of things I wanted to get my kids involved in — out of the seats and doing something more active."
It was Benning who first reached out to organizers to get the program to come to the school. He expected the 90 students in the JROTC program to participate, but by the end of the day, he estimated that roughly 300 joined in the fun.
“I’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm," Benning said. "I’ve got a couple students that were initially apprehensive, but by the time they were done, they were ready to do it again. They’re always trying to best each other. It’s a good, friendly competition in addition to working together in these small groups.”
While there is no obligation to join the military out of the JROTC program, Benning said the event gave those interested in such a career the opportunity to learn more about what a future in military service could look like.
"This is a great way to talk to the recruiters here," he said. "Being an Air Force JROTC, a lot of mine tend to go into the Air Force, but I tell them every service is going to have an opportunity for you. This could open their eyes to how military service could help them in the future."
