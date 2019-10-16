JEFFERSONVILLE — An appliance plugged into an extension cord is believed to have caused a house fire Tuesday night.
Justin Ames, public information officer for the Jeffersonville Fire Department, said he believes the appliance was pulling too much power at the time, causing it to start a fire in the bedroom at 828 Springdale Drive, in Jeffersonville, around 9:30 p.m.
The couple who was home at the time noticed the smoke and escaped without injury, Ames said.
“We do not believe the people had working smoke detectors,” he said, adding that sometimes the smoke detectors do go off but lack enough battery power to last long. “With the time change coming up, we like to remind people to be mindful of your smoke detectors. If you need smoke detectors, you can contact the Red Cross and you can get them for free.”
Ames said firefighters responded to the fire within 2 minutes of receiving the call. He said it took 11 firefighters to extinguish it.
“The fire was contained to a small portion of the bedroom, but the structure suffered smoke damage and the family was displaced for the night,” Ames said, adding that he felt the family should be able to return soon.
The Jeffersonville Police Department and EMS also responded to the fire.
