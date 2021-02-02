JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville police and fire departments are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Monday night in the 800 block of Pratt Street.
Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said crews got the alarm at 10:35 p.m. and arrived within two minutes to heavy fire coming out of the windows and doorway of the home, which is between Eighth and Ninth streets.
During an initial search, firefighters found a person unresponsive inside the home; EMS was alerted and took over care of the person, who has not been identified. Ames said a second person, who was inside the home at the time of the fire, was injured.
Police Detective Josh Schiller confirmed that one adult had been found dead inside the home, but that further details would come only after an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday in Clark County. No foul play is suspect to have caused of the fire, according to Schiller.
Ames said 26 firefighters responded to the blaze and had it contained within 35 minutes, but it gutted the entire structure. The sergeant said wind may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire, as well as the house being small with plenty of open space inside for the fire to move.
