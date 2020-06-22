JEFFERSONVILLE — Following suit with other Southern Indiana communities, the annual Independence Day parade and concert in Jeffersonville have been cancelled.
Additionally, the city has cancelled its Riverstage summer concert series as concerns over COVID-19 remain. The concert series in Warder Park has also been cancelled.
Mayor Mike Moore said Monday he's disappointed that the events are off, but he added he felt it was the safe choice.
"We were the only community that was considering putting something on," Moore said.
"I just thought typically we have very large crowds down there with the free concerts. The potential of having a massive crowd...I just didn't want to be the mayor of the city that saw an explosion of coronavirus cases."
Two big events planned for October in Jeffersonville — Abbey Road on the River and Steamboat Nights — were still scheduled to be held as of Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.