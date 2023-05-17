JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville High School Air Force JROTC program has been named a Distinguished Unit with Merit for the 2022-23 school year, an honor only the top 10-12% AFJROTC units nationwide receive.
This honor is due to the group’s Unit Evaluation this past October and their cadets’ commitment to community service. During their Unit Evaluation, the cadets exceeded standards in all 6 assessment areas.
The evaluator stated the following, “Cadet leaders confidently briefed the cadet mission, unit goals and programs and their 30-Command drill sequence was a near-perfect performance.”
The community service requirement was to average 12 hours of service for each cadet, but the cadets far exceeded that goal with more than 17 hours of service per cadet and over 1,900 hours of service total.
Two cadets also received individual awards.
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kayleigh Hicks received the Louisville Armed Forces Committee Award as the Air Force JROTC Senior Outstanding Cadet in the Kentuckiana Area. This award is given to the top cadet in the region based on academic performance, leadership and community service.
Cadet Major Cyanne Wimberley received the Air Force Association and Air Force JROTC Leadership Award as the top junior cadet in Indiana. Headquarters Air Force JROTC considered a cadet’s community service, extra-curricular activities, PT test scores and leadership.
