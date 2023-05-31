JEFFERSONVILLE – The Jeffersonville Township Public Library celebrated the opening of its pocket park on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.
With almost a year of planning and construction, the park, located at 211 E. Court Ave., is designed to be all-inclusive for children and adults who live with disabilities.
Features of the park include a highly visible, safe space to play and learn, a story walk, community seating and a performance area. It is also wheelchair accessible.
“We knew there wasn’t really a park that was in walking distance from a lot of the folks who visit our library,” said David Seckman, Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Director. “There really aren’t a whole lot of accessible playgrounds really anywhere in the state of Indiana, so we wanted to make a place that was accessible for all ages.”
Not only did they want to make a park that was accessible to everyone, they wanted to combine reading with playtime. Library leadership thinks that playing is important, just like reading is.
The pocket park is a train-themed park with a play train, bells and more instrument themed playground equipment. This park is the first all-inclusive park to be built at a library in Southern Indiana, Seckman said.
“It (the park) fit in with our mission of offering a welcoming space for everyone in our community,” Seckman said. “I also like offering a one stop experience for kids and caregivers where they don’t have to choose between going to the park to get their wiggles out or going to the library.”
From the grants and donations the library received, the park was community-driven.
“We received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana… we were surprised that we won, we were excited,” Seckman said. “We broke ground about a year ago. Then we received another donation from the Bales Foundation last fall… we were actually able to double the size of the park.”
With this park, the library is hoping that it will attract new people to the library for their kids to play and for them to check out new books.
“It’s definitely built for the community, by the community,” Seckman said. “We couldn’t have done it without it. It took a lot of effort from a lot of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.