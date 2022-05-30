JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is pleased to offer free access to all Indiana State Parks via a partnership with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the creation of “Nature Backpacks.”
Each backpack contains a letter from the DNR granting free access to any Indiana State Park, a pair of binoculars, educational resources about Indiana State parks and bird-watching, and a first-aid kit donated by Clark Memorial Hospital. These backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations will each have two backpacks for check-out. The nature backpacks will check out just like any other item, and the check-out period will be seven days.
David Seckman, Director of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, stated, “We are thrilled about this collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. We had a similar partnership with them in 2016 as we celebrated Indiana’s bicentennial, and it was extremely popular. We are happy to release these backpacks just in time for the summer break when families are looking for fun activities to do together. The backpacks align with the library’s mission to promote life-long learning. What a great way for families to experience nature and learn something new, at no cost to them.”
