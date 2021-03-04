SOUTHERN INDIANA — Two Southern Indiana main street organizations are the recipients of state grants meant to provide assistance during the pandemic.
Jeffersonville Main Street and Develop New Albany were two of 15 Indiana main street organizations to receive "Taking Care of Main Street" grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. The grants were announced last week.
The grants, totaling $205,000 across the state, are meant to support main street organizations impacted by the pandemic.
Jeffersonville Main Street was awarded a total of $25,000, and Develop New Albany was awarded $15,000.
Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, said $15,000 in funding will cover administrative expenses for the organization, and an additional $10,000 in funding will cover the creation of a "portable, outdoor venue" that could be used in areas like parking spaces to expand capacity for stores, coffee shops or restaurants during the pandemic.
The venue could include outdoor seating for restaurants or outdoor shelving or display space for retail.
"It's an innovative way to help small businesses, and it's something planned so it can be replicated," Ellis said.
Jeffersonville Main Street was one of two main street organizations to receive an additional $10,000 from OCRA to implement the project, he said.
Develop New Albany received $15,000 from OCRA, which will cover administrative costs for the organization such as salaries.
Heather Trueblood, program coordinator at Develop New Albany, said the grant will free up funding that will help the organization continue safe practices at the farmers market during the pandemic.
"There are a lot of additional expenses with COVID, including hand sanitation, additional restrooms, signages, masks and PPE," she said. "This will free up some money and help keep the market COVID compliant, socially distanced and safe."
