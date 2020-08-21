JEFFERSONVILLE — It may seem hard to believe these days, but Jay Ellis remembers a time when the outlook was bleak for downtown Jeffersonville.
“I guess a lot of people had lost faith in downtown as a place to do business and live because there was disinvestment and widespread dilapidation,” said Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, a nonprofit that helps with continued efforts to revitalize and maintain the city’s core.
Even in the middle of a pandemic, downtown Jeffersonville’s marked progress is easily identifiable. Restaurants teem with patrons, sidewalks bustle with pedestrians and plans to continue the progress are still being made.
What has become another consistent is the recognition Jeffersonville Main Street regularly receives for its part in the process.
Jeffersonville Main Street has again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program. It’s the top level for Main Street America organizations.
“These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, in a news release announcing the accreditations.
“During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
Ellis said it’s another milestone for the entire city.
“Everybody has something in that accreditation that they can be proud of because it’s been a team effort revitalizing downtown Jeffersonville,” he said.
Business owners, developers and preservations were among those that Ellis credited along with the city and its various departments including redevelopment and the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association.
That team approach has especially been important this year with COVID-19 leading to challenges for businesses and the residents that they depend on for support.
Along with helping businesses market their services during the pandemic, Jeffersonville Main Street has assisted by offering small business recovery grants.
Though many of the events Jeffersonville Main Street regularly organizes were cancelled due to the coronavirus, the organization is planning other ways to help local businesses. On Sept. 12, a fall sidewalk sale will be held with many downtown businesses and restaurants set to participate.
The farmers market is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street and remains open to provide local food sources. This season has been one of the busiest in recent years, Ellis said.
Ellis is cautiously optimistic about the future. If COVID-19 weren’t an issue, it would be full steam ahead. The city has blossomed through a mix of revitalizing existing buildings, adding new developments and bringing people downtown not just to eat and shop, but to live.
While no downtown businesses have closed specifically due to COVID-19, the pandemic certainly remains a concern.
“We don’t know the long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy,” Ellis said. “If there is a big spike in cases or stay-at-home orders during the holidays, then that could be detrimental to business.”
Ellis compared downtown to a strong ship and COVID-19 to a stormy sea.
“Hopefully we can patch any leaks that occur and stay on course through these uncertain times,” he said.
State Rep. Rita Fleming is the president of Jeffersonville Main Street’s board of directors.
She credited Ellis for his work overseeing the organization and its efforts.
“Downtown Jeffersonville has seen major improvements in the past 20 years, and we truly appreciate that our efforts have been recognized by Main Street America once again,” she said.
“The leadership of our executive director has guided success for the organization and fostered steady progress in downtown Jeffersonville over the years. And the dedication of our volunteers is amazing.”
