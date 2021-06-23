JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc. has been designated as a Nationally Accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards in downtown revitalization.
The nonprofit organization announced in a news release Tuesday that it had made the list of Main Street America’s accredited programs for its exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America.
“During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
Jeffersonville Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards, the news release explained. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“We’re delighted that Jeffersonville Main Street has earned national accreditation for our diligent work towards downtown revitalization,” said Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street.
“We’ve kept our nose to the grindstone to help restore downtown Jeffersonville to a vibrant place where people want to spend their valuable time and money. We have invested in the preservation of buildings, helped foster new business creations, and hosted special events such as the wine walk, chocolate stroll, concerts in the park and the farmers market.
“All of these efforts rely upon community partnerships and dedicated volunteers. Having a healthy Main Street district is important to the entire community, and we believe our work has had a meaningful impact towards improving the quality of life in Jeffersonville.”
Last year Main Street programs nationwide generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
