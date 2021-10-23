SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Jeffersonville man with a passion for helping children and families in the foster care system has announced his bid to run in the newly-drawn Indiana Senate District 45 in the 2022 election.
Nick Marshall, a Democrat, is currently an active advocate for foster parents, adoptive parents, and especially foster kids, based on his own experience growing up in the foster care system. He serves on the Board of Directors Coalition Support Young Adults, serves as an Advisory board member to the Home of the Innocents, and volunteers at The Cabbage Patch Settlement House. Nick graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in Communications and also served as the Cardinal bird mascot.
“Living in the foster care system since an infant, the odds were stacked against me from the start but by the grace of the Lord I was able to be placed with two wonderful sets of foster parents," he said in the release. "Unfortunately, I was the only one of my siblings to make it out of the system with only a few scars. I know the importance of getting every available resource to Hoosier kids and making sure the communities they grow up in are safe. Especially our communities of color.”
Marshall also understands the need to invest in addiction treatment services, and to bring good-paying jobs to the area, which he says will allow residents economic mobility and be able to give back to their community.
He and his wife, Melonie, and son, are active members of Sojourn Midtown Church.
Indiana State Senate District 45 includes all of Clark County and parts of Floyd County, including the communities of Jeffersonville, Memphis, Charlestown, and New Washington, and parts of Northeast New Albany.
