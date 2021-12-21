Indiana State Police arrested a Jeffersonville man Tuesday afternoon on battery and neglect of a dependent charges in a case involving a 2-month-old infant in his care.
A news release from Indiana State Police said that on Dec. 16, the Indiana Department of Child Services and Norton’s Children’s Hospital contacted Detective Sergeant Dave Mitchell and Detective Chris Tucker with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg regarding an allegation of child battery involving a 2-month-old infant.
Detective Tucker immediately began his investigation, which included numerous interviews with the family, medical staff, and the mother’s boyfriend.
During the investigation, Detective Tucker learned that the child was at the family’s Austin, Indiana home with the mother, grandparents, and the mother’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged battery, the news release said.
Investigators learned the baby awakened around 5:30 a.m on the 16th and the grandfather changed the baby’s diaper. Investigators believe there was nothing abnormal or wrong with the child at that time.
Shortly after 5:30, the mother’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Spencer Faircloth of Jeffersonville began caring for the child. Around 8:30 that same morning, Faircloth awakened the mother and advised something was wrong with the infant.
The family drove the child to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. The medical staff in Seymour then had the child transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The Indiana Department of Child Services and the state police were contacted shortly after the child was diagnosed by doctors at Norton’s.
Detective Tucker continued the investigation over the following days. On Tuesday as a result information gained during the investigation, Detective Tucker arrested Spencer Faircloth for:
• Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony
• Battery, Level 3 Felony
• Neglect of a Dependent, Level 3 Felony
Faircloth was taken to the Scott County Jail.
The child remains in critical condition at Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
