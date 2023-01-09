CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase and nearly striking a garbage truck, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Henry Cornett, 32, was taken into custody at about 2:15 p.m. Friday with assistance from multiple local law enforcement agencies.
According to a CCSO news release, Cornett was wanted on multiple warrants including failure to register as a sex offender, domestic battery and criminal confinement.
When officers attempted to take him into custody, Cornett fled in his vehicle and almost struck a garbage truck, according to the CCSO. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area near Miles Road.
CCSO deployed its helicopter during the search and the department was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies and K9 units.
Cornett was spotted from the helicopter about two hours after the search began. According to CCSO, he was hiding in the woods and officers were able to find and arrest him.
In addition to the warrants, Cornett is facing resisting law enforcement charges.
