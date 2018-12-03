JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing multiple charges including a level 1 felony for child molestation after allegations he sexually assaulted a relative under 14.
Galen Sanders, 35, was arrested Sunday by Jeffersonville Police after a warrant was issued Friday for an alleged incident in November 2017.
According to court records, police first became aware of the allegations in March, when they responded to a report of sexual assault to the victim. She told police that she had stayed with Sanders overnight, where he had offered her alcoholic beverages, marijuana and e-cigarettes.
The victim reported sleeping in the bed with Sanders overnight, and awakening to find him touching her inappropriately. She said she told him to stop and he did, and that there were not other incidents like that.
In an initial hearing Monday, Sanders' bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.