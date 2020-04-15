JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man placed on a sex offender registry more than two decades ago is facing new charges of sex crimes against a child.
Jerry Burdell Fording Jr., 42, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Clark County after charges were filed the same day. He faces a level 3 felony for child seduction involving a child under 13, two level 4 felonies for child molesting, two level 5 felonies for child molesting, a level 4 felony for vicarious sexual gratification and a level 6 felony for sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
The charges span allegations from January 2017 to July 2019.
Court records show the victim's father went to police Dec. 9 to report that Fording had been "inappropriate" with his daughter. During a forensic investigation several days later, the victim said the defendant had touched her sexually on multiple occasions, saying he wanted to check her after her baths, that he had more than once called her into a room where he was there naked, had pleasured himself in front of her and showed her videos with people kissing.
She also said he had commented on her body parts, and "talks to her about stuff she is not comfortable with and does stuff she is not comfortable with..." and that he "calls her beautiful in a weird way," according to court records.
During an interview in January, Fording told investigators that he had been convicted of sexual intercourse with a child who was 7 or 8 years old when he was 17; he had been placed on the sex offender registry but has completed his time on it. He also told police he did not want to go back to prison.
In the current case, Fording denied having touched the child sexually after her baths.
"Yeah that didn't happen," he said, according to court records. "When would I have had time to do that?"
He further said he did not remember a time when he would have touched her sexually, and when asked if he may have seen her naked and done it accidentally, he said he wasn't aware of that unless it was when he was drying her off after the bath.
"If I touched her, I was unaware. I didn't mean to touch her," he said.
Fording was expected to appear via videoconference for an initial hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
